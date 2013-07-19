Global Smart Housing Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Research Report 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Global Smart Housing Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of smart grid. The Global Smart Housing Equipment market has also been witnessing the increased availability of self-help smart home applications. However, the high cost of smart housing equipment, when compared with conventional housing equipment, could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Smart Housing Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Smart Housing Equipment market market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include, Echelon Corp., Elster Group SE, GE Energy LLC., Itron Inc., and Landis+Gyr AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Ballard Power Systems Inc., ClearEdge Power, Creamic Fuel Cell Ltd., First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Gintech Energy Corp., Hanwha Solar One Co. Ltd., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Hydrogenics Corp., IdaTech, Iskraemeco, JA Solar Holdings Co., Kyocera Corp., Morphic Fuel Cells, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Plug Power, Protonex, Q-Cells, Sensus Ltd., SFC Smart Fuel Cell Inc., Sharp Solar, Sunpower Corp., Suntech Power, Trina Solar Ltd., Trulite Inc., UTC Power , and Yingli Green Energy Holdings Company Ltd.



SaaS (Software-as-a-Service)-based Data Warehousing comprises applications that streamline data management; improving the performance of mission critical systems, and managing the data stored. It provides an online environment from managing information to data collection, analysis, forecast, storage, etc. SaaS-based Data warehousing combines data from multiple sources into a single database, thus, providing homogeneous data, which can be more easily manipulated. The information extracted from this data is analyzed by enterprises to comply with the legal and regulatory mandates. Thus, this web-based service manages information, archives communications and automates data for storage. These services are either a part of enterprise operations or are required to meet specific business related requirement for project, department or division.



