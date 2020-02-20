Global Smart Inhalers Market 2020: Covering Competitive Scenario and Dynamics by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Adherium; Propeller Health; 3M; GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Smart Inhalers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 53.56 million in 2018, to an estimated value of USD 147 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements in technology which has resulted in enhanced levels of product offerings.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart inhalers market are Cohero Health, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Adherium; Propeller Health; 3M; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Vectura Group plc; Novartis AG; AstraZeneca; OPKO Health Inc.; AptarGroup, Inc.; H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd. and Sensirion AG Switzerland.



Key Developments in the Market:



In December 2018, ResMed announced that they had agreed to acquire Propeller Health for USD 225 million. This deal will help in establishing a global organization in the smart devices for respiratory diseases market, bringing together expertise of both the companies.

In August 2018, Adherium announced the launch of "Hailie" solution for over-the-counter sales in the United States after it received 510(k) clearance from US FDA.



Segmentation: Global Smart Inhalers Market



By Product

Nebulizers

Inhalers

By Indication

Asthma

COPD

By End-Users

Research & Development

Patients

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



