Global Smart Mirrors Markets - 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

Smart technologies covered in the report include the following:



Self-dimming technology, which is further broken out into electrochromic and “other” self-dimming technologies in the automotive sector. Note that the “other” category includes such technologies as photochromic systems, thermochromic systems, and suspended particle devices. Also note that, because of the early stage of the market and because of the minimal penetration of self-dimming into non-automotive applications for smart mirrors, this category is not further broken out in the household/consumer, healthcare/medical, or advertising/marketing forecasts.



- Self-cleaning technologies.

- Self-repairing technologies.



Embedded electronics, which is further broken out (in the automotive sector forecasts only) into sensors, displays, cameras, and touch technology. Note that, because of the early stage of the market for non-automotive smart mirror applications, this category is not further broken out in the household/consumer, healthcare/medical, or advertising/marketing forecasts.



In addition, the analysis is carried out based on the four marketing factors shown above and in the following four markets:



- Automotive applications for smart mirrors;

- Household and/or consumer applications for smart mirrors;

- Healthcare and medical-related applications for smart mirrors, both in professional settings and in home healthcare settings; and

- Retail and advertising applications for smart mirrors.



As usual, we provide eight-year forecasts for the various smart technologies for smart mirrors in these sectors, and the projections are developed in both volume and value terms.



In these forecasts, and in the report in general, we are principally concerned with the smart mirrors themselves and the relevant smart technologies (coatings, electronic systems, etc.) associated with them. Packaging and integration costs are not a focus of this report. In addition, all of the forecasts were developed in the context of important and relevant developments in the various sectors covered.



Although the primary goal of this report is to forecast the market for smart mirrors, we also examine how the new developments will influence the established players in smart mirror business, and how these firms are strategizing for these new opportunities. In addition, we review selected smaller firms that may become key players in the emerging multifunctional smart mirror field.



