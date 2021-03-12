DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Smart Polymers Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The expansion of the healthcare industry and the various advancements in medicine, and the increasing usage of smart polymers in efficient drug delivery and surgical procedures are the major factors that contribute to the growth of the global smart polymers market size. As per the World Bank, in 2018, the healthcare expenditure amounted to 9.8% of the world GDP due to the growing emphasis to the various advancements of medical devices used in the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of diseases around the world. This is projected to surge the market growth in the coming years.



The increasing use of stimuli-sensitive smart polymers in textile, biomedical, automotive, packaging due to various advantages such as higher stability and flexibility is another factor that is responsible for the market growth. Furthermore, the strong demand for shape memory polymer in the textile sector, the thermos-responsive polymer in the automotive sector, and photo-responsive polymers in robotics and electronics sector applications is opening new doors for the market growth.



On the other hand, the high cost of technology development and complex smart polymer production are the two major factors that are hindering the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the lack of awareness and low clinical implementation of smart polymeric drug delivery systems is further hampering the growth.



Smart Polymers Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Evonik Industries AG

- Huntsman International LLC

- The Lubrizol Corporation

- Akzo Nobel N.V.

- BASF SE

- Covestro AG

- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

- Merck KGaA

- Natureworks LLC



Type Segment Drivers



Based on the type, physical stimuli responsive polymers is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the strong demand for thermo-responsive, photo-responsive, magnetically-responsive, and shape memory polymers in different sectors, including automotive, biomedical & biotechnology, textiles, and packaging. Additionally, the increasing adoption of thermo-responsive polymers in intelligent packaging of drinks, electronics, healthcare, food, personal care, automotive, communications, and logistic materials is driving the segment growth.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising focus of the government to improve the healthcare services, along with the strong demand for advanced drug delivery technology among individuals, are the two significant factors that are boosting the regional market growth. As per the U.S. Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. health care spending increased by 4.6% in 2019, touching $3.8 trillion and the health spending contributed 17.7% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product. All these factors are further surging the growth of the regional market growth.



Smart Polymers Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Physical Stimuli-Responsive

- Chemical Stimuli-Responsive

- Biological Stimuli-Responsive

- Self-Healing Polymers

- Others



Segmentation by End-Use Industry:



- Biomedical and Healthcare

- Electrical and Electronics

- Textile

- Automotive

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



