Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Smart Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 11.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for smart sensors in the Automotive sector. The Global Smart Sensor market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancement. However, high cost of deployment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Smart Sensor market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Robert Bosch GmbH, OMRON Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Analog Devices Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP, Meggitt Sensing Systems, Invensys PLC, Siemens AG, Vishay Intertechnology, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



