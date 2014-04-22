Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds Global Smart STB and Dongle Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store. STB are devices that are connected to a TV at the user’s premises. These devices enable the user to receive unencrypted subscribed channels through an addressable system for viewing encrypted channels. They connect a TV to an external signal source and transform the transmitted signal into video content, which is then displayed on the screen. A smart STB is the one which brings internet to TV. It helps in connecting to internet and streaming online content. They have some or all the following features; streaming media from other connected devices to TV, the capability of recording the content from TV, Pause, Rewind, and Fast-forward Live TV WIFI function, support for multi-screen interaction and the use of embedded cable modem broadband coverage. Many of these devices come in a portable dongle format. The latest one is the Google’s Chromecast.



Analysts forecast the Global Smart STB and Dongle Market will grow at a CAGR of 24.99 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Smart STB and Dongle market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global shipments of smart STBs and dongles.



Global Smart STB and Dongle Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart STB and Dongle market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Apple Inc.

- Cisco Systems Inc.

- Google Inc.

- Pace plc

- Roku Inc.

- Sony Corp.

- Western Digital Corp.



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Other Prominent Vendors

- ARRIS Group Inc.

- AVerMedia Technologies Inc.

- Belkin International Inc.

- Broadcom Corp.

- Cloud Media Sdn. Bhd.

- Comcast Corp.

- D-Link Corp.

- EchoStar Corp.

- LG Corp.

- Netgear Inc.

- Nuvyyo

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Sling Media Inc.

- TiVo Inc.

- VIZIO Inc.

Market Driver

- Development of Technologically Advanced Devices.



Market Challenge

- High Cost of Devices.



Market Trend

- Introduction of Integrated Smart STBs.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?