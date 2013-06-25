Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Smart Transportation Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast Global Smart Transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 25.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this growth is the growing Global Smart Cities market. The Global Smart Transportation market has also been witnessing an increased investment in traffic management systems. However, high maintenance costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Smart Transportation market 2012-2016. The report covers the Global Smart Transportation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Co., and Thales Group.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., and Iteris Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



