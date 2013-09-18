Global Smart Transportation Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The global smart transportation market has shown remarkable progress in the recent years and is also showing attractive market potential for future. It is primarily driven by the rising demand for better safety and securities and time saving techniques. The global smart transportation market is segmented into two major categories, on the basis of solutions types into: parking management and guiding system, ticket management system, passenger information system, integrated supervision system, and traffic management system. On the basis of service types it is segmented into traditional services, software services and advanced services.



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The global smart transportation market is driven by factors such as the increasing government initiatives and growing demand for better safety and securities. The increasing crowded cities and the rising demand for time saving techniques will also act as drivers for the global smart transportation market. The socio economic and political factors and downtime for modernization will also hinder the growth of the market. The increasing investments in smart cities and various project opportunities across the world will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the market.



Some of the major players in the global smart transportation market are Accenture PLC, Alstom SA, IBM, Indra, Siemens, Thales, ESRI, Schneider Electric, LG CNS, INEO, Cubic Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Affiliated Computer Services Inc., KAPSCH, and GE Transportation.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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