Global Smart Water Management Market Size, Future Scope, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report 2020-2027

Smart water system management is the important thing due to the increasing water scarcity and need for water conservation across the globe. Many governments and organizations across the globe are under immense pressure to meet the increase in demand of water. Global water regulatory bodies must understand the need of hour and proactively implement smart water technologies to manage water distribution channels, reduce maintenance cost, update their operations, and spread awareness regarding water conservation.



Market Drivers

Rise in scarcity, climate volatility, quality issues, and increase in energy risks along with aging infrastructure is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global smart water management market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of smart water management by manufacturing and chemical industries to reduce water wastage and for efficient use of their resources will positively contribute the market growth. The smart water management helps enterprises for identification network problem and enhances customer engagement in water conservation and prominently used to minimize non-revenue water losses due to damage infrastructure which is expected to propel the global smart water management market growth.



Market Restraints

However, lack of digitally skilled workforce is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global smart water management market growth. Also, reduced shelf life of m=smart meters will affect the market growth during this analysis period.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Ltd, IBM, HONEYWELL ELSTER, SIEMENS, ITRON, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, SUEZ, ORACLE, and SENSUS



Market Taxonomy

By Services

- Value Management

- Pipeline Condition Assessment

- Hydrant Management

- Information Management

By Solution

- Network Monitoring

- Enterprise Assess Management for Water & Wastewater Utilities

- Advanced Pressure Management

- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

- Advance Analytics

- Meter Data Management

- Residential Water Efficiency

- Smart Irrigation Management Systems

By Device

- Advanced Water Meters

- Mater Read Technology

- Cellular Network

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Smart Water Management Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Smart Water Management Market, By Services

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Services

5.2 Global Smart Water Management Market Share Analysis, By Services

5.3 Global Smart Water Management Market Size and Forecast, By Services

5.3.1 Value Management

5.3.2. Pipeline Condition Assessment

5.3.3. Hydrant Management

5.3.4. Information Management

6 Global Smart Water Management Market, By Solution

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Solution

6.2 Global Smart Water Management Market Share Analysis, By Solution

6.3 Global Smart Water Management Market Size and Forecast, By Solution

6.3.1 Network Monitoring

6.3.2 Enterprise Assess Management for Water & wastewater Utilities

6.3.3. Advanced Pressure Management

6.3.4. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

6.3.5. Advance Analytics

6.3.6. Meter Data Management

6.3.7. Residential Water Efficiency

6.3.8. Smart irrigation Management Systems

7 Global Smart Water Management Market, By Device

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Device

7.2 Global Smart Water Management Market Share Analysis, By Device

7.3 Global Smart Water Management Market Size and Forecast, By Device

7.3. 1 Advanced Water Meters

7.3.2 Mater Read Technology

7.3.3. Cellular Network

8 Global Smart Water Management Market, By Region

Continue….



