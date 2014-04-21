Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Smart Water Network Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Smart Water Networks

A smart water network is an integrated set of products, system, and solutions, which helps water utilities to monitor and diagnose problems related to the water distribution network. A smart water network helps in leak detection, pressure management, network operations, and water quality monitoring. It can also reduce overall capital expenditure by providing real-time data based on water consumption and customer meter readings.

Analysts forecast the Global Smart Water Network market will grow at a CAGR of 15 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Smart Water Network market can be categorized by technology into two segments: Smart Water Meters and Monitoring and Control Systems.

Global Smart Water Network Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart Water Network market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Arad Group

Badger Meter Inc.

Elster Group

Itron Inc.

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

Sensus USA Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



Aclara

Arqiva Ltd

Cap Gemini SA

CH2M HILL Co. Ltd.

Homerider Systems SA

I2O Water Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Mueller Systems LLC

Oracle Corp.

OSIsoft LLC

Pure Technologies

Schneider Electric SA

TaKaDu



Key Market Driver

Increase in Government Support.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

High Susceptibility to Cyber-attack.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Rapid Technological Advancements.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Arad Group,Badger Meter Inc.,Elster Group,Itron Inc.,Neptune Technology Group Inc.,Sensus USA Inc.,Aclara,Arqiva Ltd,Cap Gemini SA,CH2M HILL Co. Ltd.,Homerider Systems SA,I2O Water Ltd.,IBM Corp.,Mueller Systems LLC,Oracle Corp.,OSIsoft LLC,Pure Technologies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153099/global-smart-water-network-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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