Global Smarter Planet Software Innovation Market Strategies, Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, Nanotechnology, 2011-2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Smart Computing Software Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011-2017. The 2011 study has 434 pages, 153 tables and figures. Smart computing is the wave of the future. Smarter computing evolves from interconnecting computing devices and sensor devices in a manner that permits integration of information from over the network. Sensors provide information about process. Sensors automate the smarter planet initiative. Decisions can be made based on machine to machine sensor based communication.



Economic and business conditions, rapid technological innovation, proliferation of the Internet and globalization are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that is driving corporations to transform the manner in which they operate.



Smarter planet seeks to implement the simplest modern engineering designs. The smarter planet vehicle of the 21st century is software and computing. Data centers implement a system that takes information from widely dispersed sensors and other systems in the smarter planet. Smarter products and smarter services are part of the innovation brought by smarter planet.



Smarter Planet software products have multiple purposes. New technologies emerge every day that enable us to keep pushing the boundaries of the possible. Manufacturers in every industry are integrating software engineering with mechanical and electronic engineering. They are interconnecting new smarter products with IT systems to deliver smarter, differentiated business services and to create new opportunities for innovative new services, increasingly connecting people and things in places and organizations around the world.



Advanced analytics change the world and leverage the smarter planet using systems. Where once we made inferences to gain understanding, now it is possible to use smarter planet computing to apply scientific principles to gain understanding of our surroundings. Where once we interpolated and extrapolated, now we can determine. That is the promise of a smarter planet.



Smarter planet systems are being implemented as smart buildings, greener buildings, smart grids, water management systems, smarter cities, traffic congestion solutions, and smart healthcare delivery. Systems have been difficult to manage. The size and complexity is worthy of note. Smarter planet techniques permit control of these complex systems.



Monitoring, connecting, and analyzing systems is part of the smarter planet initiative. Business, civic, and nongovernmental leaders are developing ways to manage these systems. IBM\'s strategy is to provide or enable technology and process management capabilities. IBM has the most comprehensive and integrated approach to smart planet systems development. Other market participants are able to offer significant piece parts.



The aim is to make the planet smarter. Technology is able to supplement manual labor and manual decision making. As enterprises have discovered the ways to make money with automated process, this business model is being extended by automating interactions with our surroundings in a machine to machine manner. The same technology useful for making business decisions is being turned to automate sensors.



Marketplaces are evolving, changing in ways companies did not have to consider in decades past: Escalating customer demands are being met with accelerating product cycles. What used to be three year product cycles have shifted to three month product cycles. Customer expectations about product and service are shifting in the direction of quality, reliability and technology innovation.



Increasing competition, emerging markets, lower barriers to entry, greater acceptance of the global supply chain, and accessibility to the global supply chain are market trends. Rising complexity is a part of smarter planet markets. Companies that do not position to adapt to complexity risk becoming irrelevant. Well positioned companies are seeking to capitalize on the complexity brought by smarter planet.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, “This is a time of turbulent change, putting pressure on businesses of all sizes and across all industries. The world is changing in fundamental ways. It is becoming smaller, flatter and smarter. The level of unrest among people over jobs or lack of jobs is unprecedented. As a result, leaders across all types of enterprises are faced with new challenges in order to remain successful. Those organizations who address these challenges using smart computing are positioned to outperform the competition.”



Worldwide smart computing software module markets at $2.2 billion in 2011 are forecast to reach $8.4 billion by 2017. Market growth is anticipated to occur as machine to machine communication of information becomes a reality. Integration systems and systems analytics are evolving to the point where the world can become more automated, safer, and more friendly to people all over the world. There is worldwide demand for sharing and equity at a basic level, not to the point of destroying individual initiative, but to the point of seeing that a rising tide raises all boats in the same harbor.



