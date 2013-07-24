Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Smartphones Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Smartphones market to grow at a CAGR of 10 percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the continual decrease of smartphone prices. The Global Smartphones market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancement. However, high cost of production of smartphones could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Smartphones Market 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Smartphones market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC landscapes and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Apple Inc., HTC Corp., Nokia Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Motorola Inc., and Research In Motion Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



