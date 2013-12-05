Global Smartwatches Market 2014 - 2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Global Smartwatches Market 2014 – 2018



Global Smartwatches market to grow at a CAGR of 115.2 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the entrance of big vendors into the Global Smartwatches market. The Global Smartwatches market has also been witnessing an increase in R&D spending. However, the lack of proper technology standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Smartwatches Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smartwatches market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Pebble Technology, Inc., Martian Watches, Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Qualcomm Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., ConnecteDevice Ltd., Metawatch Ltd., and Google Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table Of Contents



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



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11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape



17. Key Vendor Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



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