Global SMB IT Spending 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- The Global SMB IT Spending Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global SMB IT Spending market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include HP Co., IBM Corp, Dell Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64973/global-smb-it-spending-2011-2015.html