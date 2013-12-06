Global SMB Spending on Data Centers Market Growing at a CAGR of 18.39% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Global SMB Spending on Data Centers market to grow at a CAGR of 18.39 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for rapidly scalable computing infrastructure and facilities. The Global SMB Spending on Data Centers market has also been witnessing the increasing outsourcing of data center services. However, the increasing complexity of network infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global SMB Spending on Data Centers Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and, the EMEA and the APAC region; it also covers the Global SMB Spending on Data Centers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Emerson Network Power Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Rittal Corp., and Schneider Electric SA.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Buffalo Technology Inc., Bull Ltd., Citrix Systems Inc., Coolcentric, Core4 Systems, DPR Construction, Eaton Corp., Electronic Environments Corp., Enterasys Networks Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Green Revolution Cooling, Hitachi Ltd., Holder Construction Group LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., J.E. Dunn Construction Co. Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Klima-Therm, Microsoft Corp., Mortenson Construction, Netgear Inc., Oracle Corp., QLogic Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., Skanska USA Inc., Structure Tone Inc., Stulz ATS, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Turner construction company, ZTE Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Table of Content



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.2.1 SMB Spending on Data Center Construction

6.2.2 SMB Spending on Data Center Server

6.2.3 SMB Spending on Data Center Storage

6.2.4 SMB Spending on Data Center Networking Solutions

6.2.5 SMB Spending on Data Center Powering and Cooling Solutions

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global SMB Spending on Data Centers Market by Geographical Segmentation



9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

16.2 Market Share Analysis 2013

16.2.1 Data Center Construction

16.2.2 Data Center Server

16.2.3 Data Center Storage

16.2.4 Data Center Networking Solutions

16.2.5 Data Center Powering and Cooling Solutions

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors



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