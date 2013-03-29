Global SMB Web Analytics Market 2012-2016 Latest Market Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global SMB Web Analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 16.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to enhance marketing activities. The Global SMB Web Analytics market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for mobile analytics. However, the lack of skilled personnel could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global SMB Web Analytics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SMB Web Analytics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Google Analytics, Omniture Inc., Webtrends Corp., and Yahoo Analytics.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: ComScore Networks Inc., Applied Technologies Internet Ltd., Clicky, Digital Forest, Nedstat, VisiStat, Fireclick, and Bango.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



