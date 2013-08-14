Global Snake Robots Market 2013-2019 : Worldwide Industry Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts to 2019 Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The Snake Robots Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Snake Robots market. These reports provide a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data have been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced ''on-the-ground'' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Confined spaces exist. A confined space exists because of a lack of ability to take apart or dismantle components. Confined spaces exist in nuclear reactors, aircraft, the human body, industrial processing plant, underwater environments, ship-building, space. Buildings, roads, pipelines and other man-made spaces all have confined spaces. The world is full of awkward confined spaces.



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Snake-arm robots are self-contained portable devices and extensions to existing systems. These products build on software and hardware technology.



Snake robots used for small space access, inside airplane wing access, first responder tasks, and surgery: They are used for going where nothing else can go. Snake robots provide systems that significantly improve traditional open surgery by consolidating the number of minimally invasive access ports to one and eliminating open surgery.



The automated process revolution in surgery, first responder help, and communications is being implemented via robots. Robots are automating systems, providing significant improvement in the accuracy of surgery and penetration of spaces that were previously impenetrable. .



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "A confined space needs snake shapes to achieve access. Confined spaces exist by design (aircraft engine), by failure (collapsed building) or naturally (human body). Existing open surgery can be replaced in large part by robotic and minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Minimally invasive surgery MIS, drug therapies, radiation treatment, and emerging interventional surgical approaches complement robotic surgery techniques as a replacement for or complement to open surgery. The snake robots reduce the number of ports needed to gain access and repair the heart."



During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon. Metal tubes attached to the arms are inserted through the ports, and the cutting and visualization instruments are introduced through the tubes into the patient's body. The surgeon performs the procedure while sitting at a console, manipulating the instrument controls and viewing the operation through a vision system. When a surgeon needs to change an instrument the instrument is withdrawn from the surgical field using the controls at the console. This is done many times during an operation.



The companies that get an early foothold in the market have significant strategic advantage. The robotic snake leverages a new technique for robotic movement that benefits users by providing efficient access to difficult spaces. This factor is driving demand for snake robot systems. Since robotics provide a precise, repeatable and controlled ability to perform procedures in tight spaces, they are increasingly in demand.



The aging US population has supported demand for robotic surgical instruments, since the occurrence of health issues that require medical devices is higher in the elderly population. Buoyed by strong demand and sales, industry profit margins have increased. Snake robot device markets at $33.6 million in 2012 are anticipated to reach $2.3 billion by 2019 as next devices, systems, and instruments are introduced to manage access to difficult spaces through small ports when large openings are unavailable or inconvenient.



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Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



OC Robotics

HiBot

Medrobotics



Hirose Fukushima Lab ACM



Sintef



Market Participants



Applied Robotics Technologies, LLC

University of Michigan Mobile Robotics Lab Omnitread

Tokyo Institute of Technology Research Laboratories

Selected List of University and Research Snake Robots



Check Out These Key Topics



Robot Snakes

Modsnake Robots

Snake Robots

Snake Robots Locomote

Next Generation Snake Robotics

Snake-Arm

Jointed Robot

Robot Snakes Climb Pipes

Robots for Heart Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Endoscopic Surgical System

Inaccessible Spaces

Snake-Arm

Robotic Snake-Arm

Climbing Robot

Climbing Snake Robot

Firefighting Snakebot

Confined Spaces

Snake Shapes

Terrain Robot

Industrial Arm Robots

Surgical Minimally Invasive Devices

Snake Arm Actuator Pack

Robotics Confined Space Piece Manipulation

Robotics PipeSnake



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