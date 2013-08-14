Global Snake Robots Market 2013-2019 : Worldwide Industry Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts to 2019 Available Online by Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Snake Robots Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The Snake Robots Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Snake Robots market. These reports provide a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data have been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced ''on-the-ground'' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Confined spaces exist. A confined space exists because of a lack of ability to take apart or dismantle components. Confined spaces exist in nuclear reactors, aircraft, the human body, industrial processing plant, underwater environments, ship-building, space. Buildings, roads, pipelines and other man-made spaces all have confined spaces. The world is full of awkward confined spaces.
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Snake-arm robots are self-contained portable devices and extensions to existing systems. These products build on software and hardware technology.
Snake robots used for small space access, inside airplane wing access, first responder tasks, and surgery: They are used for going where nothing else can go. Snake robots provide systems that significantly improve traditional open surgery by consolidating the number of minimally invasive access ports to one and eliminating open surgery.
The automated process revolution in surgery, first responder help, and communications is being implemented via robots. Robots are automating systems, providing significant improvement in the accuracy of surgery and penetration of spaces that were previously impenetrable. .
According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "A confined space needs snake shapes to achieve access. Confined spaces exist by design (aircraft engine), by failure (collapsed building) or naturally (human body). Existing open surgery can be replaced in large part by robotic and minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Minimally invasive surgery MIS, drug therapies, radiation treatment, and emerging interventional surgical approaches complement robotic surgery techniques as a replacement for or complement to open surgery. The snake robots reduce the number of ports needed to gain access and repair the heart."
During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon. Metal tubes attached to the arms are inserted through the ports, and the cutting and visualization instruments are introduced through the tubes into the patient's body. The surgeon performs the procedure while sitting at a console, manipulating the instrument controls and viewing the operation through a vision system. When a surgeon needs to change an instrument the instrument is withdrawn from the surgical field using the controls at the console. This is done many times during an operation.
The companies that get an early foothold in the market have significant strategic advantage. The robotic snake leverages a new technique for robotic movement that benefits users by providing efficient access to difficult spaces. This factor is driving demand for snake robot systems. Since robotics provide a precise, repeatable and controlled ability to perform procedures in tight spaces, they are increasingly in demand.
The aging US population has supported demand for robotic surgical instruments, since the occurrence of health issues that require medical devices is higher in the elderly population. Buoyed by strong demand and sales, industry profit margins have increased. Snake robot device markets at $33.6 million in 2012 are anticipated to reach $2.3 billion by 2019 as next devices, systems, and instruments are introduced to manage access to difficult spaces through small ports when large openings are unavailable or inconvenient.
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Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
OC Robotics
HiBot
Medrobotics
Hirose Fukushima Lab ACM
Sintef
Market Participants
Applied Robotics Technologies, LLC
University of Michigan Mobile Robotics Lab Omnitread
Tokyo Institute of Technology Research Laboratories
Selected List of University and Research Snake Robots
Check Out These Key Topics
Robot Snakes
Modsnake Robots
Snake Robots
Snake Robots Locomote
Next Generation Snake Robotics
Snake-Arm
Jointed Robot
Robot Snakes Climb Pipes
Robots for Heart Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Endoscopic Surgical System
Inaccessible Spaces
Snake-Arm
Robotic Snake-Arm
Climbing Robot
Climbing Snake Robot
Firefighting Snakebot
Confined Spaces
Snake Shapes
Terrain Robot
Industrial Arm Robots
Surgical Minimally Invasive Devices
Snake Arm Actuator Pack
Robotics Confined Space Piece Manipulation
Robotics PipeSnake
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