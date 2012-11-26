Global SOA Governance Market 2011-2015 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Global Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) Governance market to grow at a CAGR of 10.35 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the automation of SOA governance. The Global SOA Governance market has also been witnessing a rise in cloud governance. But the general lack of awareness and understanding of SOA governance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global SOA Governance Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SOA Governance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Software AG, SOA Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Progress Software Corp., Layer 7 Technologies Inc., HP Co., Vordel Ltd., Crosscheck Networks Inc., Managed Methods Inc., and Intel Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90653/global-soa-governance-market-2011-2015.html