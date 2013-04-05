Global Social and Digital Entertainment Market and Forecast Analysis 2013 - 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The digital entertainment market is experiencing growing pains within the era of the multiscreen (TV, phone, tablet, PC, and more) environment. The ecosystem is expected to experience massive disruption with the evolution of social networking and the convergent usage of the so-called "Second Screen" devices including smartphones, tablet, phablet, netbook, laptop and other devices. Mind Commerce anticipates localization and other personalization methods on Second Screen applications and services as well as innovative OTT business models.



This research analyzes the digital entertainment ecosystem and the profound impact of social networking including evaluation of the multiscreen

role in business strategy. The report analyzes the market approach of ecosystem players with case study analysis. The report provides revenue forecasting analysis globally as well as regional and by country. The report also provides quantitative analysis of user engagement and interaction.



Target Audience:



Social networking companies

Media companies and portals

Advertising agencies and brands

Consumer electronics companies

Gaming and gamification companies

Content Delivery Network (CDN) companies

Network operators and service providers of all types

Personalization, identity, and preference control companies



Companies in Report:



Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Google, Adobe, Akamai, Alcatel Lucent, Best Buy, Sky Broadcasting, British Telecom, Cisco, Fox Entertainment, Fujitsu, HP, Huawei, IBM, Intel, LG, Liberty, Microsoft, Motorola, NBC Universal, Netflix, Neustar, Panasonic, Paramount Pictures, Samsung, Sony, VeriSign, Warner Bros Entertainment, Walt Disney, Time Warner, Apple, Amazon, Verizon, AT&T, Accenture, Pinterest, NOKIA, Hollywood UltraViolet, Spotify, Rdio, Rhapsody, MOG, 6Waves, BBC, Hungama.com, Box, NetSuite, Salesforce, Xbox, Nintendo, HMV, Pokemon, McDonald, NTT DoCoMo, KDDI, NBA China, We7, Deezer, Vodafone, O2 Germany, HTC, DECE LLC, Arxan Technologies, BluFocus, CableLabs, castLabs, Catch Media, Cineplex Entertainment, Comcast, Cox Communications, CSG Systems, Deluxe Digital, Dolby, DTS (sound system), Elemental Technologies, Empathy Lab, Fanhattan, FilmFlex, Irdeto, Kaleidescape, Lionsgate,



LOVEFiLM, Marvell, MOD Systems, Nagravision, NDS, Ooyala, PacketVideo, Royal Philips Electronics, QuickPlay Media, RIAA, Red Bee Media, Rovi Corporation, Saffron Digital, SeaChange International, Sonic Solutions, Switch Communications, Technicolor, Tesco, Testronic Labs, Toshiba, Verance, Verimatrix, Widevine Technologies, Zoran, Top Gear, Jelli, DreamWorks, Proctor & Gamble, Random House, TaylorMade, Jive, LIFO Interactive, Transmension, UUCun (China), Yu-Gi-Oh, Nippon Rental Cars, Japan Airlines, Miaozhen Systems, IFPI, Zavvi, Woolworths, Borders, , Musicload, AOL, Musik, Saturn, Media Markt, ECO, Mondia Media



Selected Findings:



Video is the most consuming & revenue generating segments

North America is the top revenue contributor among regions and USA among countries

Most user interaction and engagement including social will occur on Second Screen Space

Social and digital entertainment users is predicted to reach 2.4 billion by 2018 with 7.9% CAGR

Digital entertainment revenue including social driven is expected to grow 10.06% CAGR reaching US$ 850 billion by 2018



