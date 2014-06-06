Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Social Gaming Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Social gaming refers to the playing of online games on social media platforms, network sites, or within social media applications. It involves playing games with family and friends. Nowadays, most of the games have some social features included in them, which has led to an increase in the number of end-users. Social games gained popularity when the social networking site, Facebook, and the popular game, Farmville, by Zynga Inc. collaborated in 2009. Following the success of Farmville on Facebook, social gaming became increasingly popular around the world. There are many drivers and positive trends influencing the growth of the Global Social Gaming market, which is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.



Analysts forecast the Global Social Gaming market will grow at a CAGR of 17.81 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Social Gaming market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sale of social games, virtual goods, and game apps from gaming and social media sites.



Global Social Gaming Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the EMEA region, North America, and Latin America; it also covers the Global Social Gaming market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- APAC



- EMEA



- North America



- Latin America



Key Vendors



- Electronic Arts Inc.



- King Digital Entertainment plc



- Peak Games



- Supercell Oy



- Wooga GmbH



- Zynga Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors







- CrowdStar Inc.



- Gameloft



- Kabam Inc.



- Playdom Inc.



- Rovio Entertainment Ltd.



- Social Point S.L.



- TinyCo.



Key Market Driver



- Increasing Adoption of Tablets and Smartphones.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Low Investor Confidence.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Usage of Incentivized Social Video Model.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156871/global-social-gaming-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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