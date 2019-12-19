Global Social Media Analytics Market -Segment Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Intelligence, Industry Outlook 2018-2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Social Media Analytics Market - 2019-2026







Social media analytics are analytics tools mainly applied for making business decisions. These analytics gathers data from social media websites and analyzing that data. The most common use of social media analytics is to mine customer sentiment to support marketing and customer service activities. These analytics helps us in forming, understanding and lastly leveraging communities for societal activities and business offerings. Social media analytics are now widely used and are considered a major part of the business and as a marketing tool. Globally, all the major business is using social analytics to improve their products and services and also for gaining actionable insights on consumer's perception and preferences. The utilization of social media analytics allows users to mine and decipher a vast amount of data from various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, among others.







Social Media Trend Analysis By Top Key Players:



Oracle

IBM

Adobe Systems

Salesforce

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

NetBase Solutions

Social Media Analytics market is increasing gradually due to the growing usage of text analysis for refining customer experience and the development of image analysis solutions. Moreover, increased varied features and functions available on an analytics platform which makes customer demand for customized dashboards and other features within the licensed price.



Key Market Trends | Growth | Share | Sale | Revenue | Manufactures | Technology Component



The major driving factors for social media analytics are tremendously growing social media users and Increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence. With the evolution of digital technologies, people have started using social media mainly for online shopping, communication, and other social connectivity activities. These have encouraged enterprises to adopt social media analytics solutions to understand the needs and demand of users and profitability of their product. O? the 7.3 billion global population worldwide, Social Media Growth Rate has 2.3 billion active users who have seen a rise of 176 million from 2016.



The key challenges are Lack of standard measures for social media analytics. Other challenges are lack of supportive technologies due to which legacy architecture cannot implement social media analytics and lack of expert IT personnel for social media analytics.



The Global Social Media Analytics Market is segmented based on End-Users, by end-users and by region. Based on End-Users, the global social media analytics market is segmented as Customer Segmentation & Targeting, Competitor Benchmarking, Multichannel Campaign Management, Customer Behavioral Analysis, and Marketing Management. Based on End-Users, the market is segmented as Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Retail and Others (BFSI, Healthcare).

Based on regions, the global social media analytics market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). among these, North America has been leading the global social media analytics market. Several factors, such as the presence of a large pool of players and increasing partnership between them are influential behind the important growth of this regional market.

The major companies that provide Social Media Analytics are Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Netbase Solutions, Inc., Hootsuite Media, Inc., Tableau Software, Crimson Hexagon, SAS Institute, and Salesforce.com Inc.



Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand

Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

With the given market data, We offers customizations as per the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Product Analysis: Product matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolios of each company

Geographic Analysis: Further breakdown of the European, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World segments into their respective countries for this market

Company Information: Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

Volume Data: Customization options for volume data (number of units sold) and customization options for volume data (number of tests)

