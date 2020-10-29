New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Social Media Security market is expected to grow from USD 948.2 million in 2018 to USD 2101.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period. Increasing need for secured social media surfing, increasing digitalization, internet and mobile usage, increase in use of social media platforms, strict government norms regarding security of data, high usage of social media resulting in large volume of data generation, increasing security breaches, such as cyber terrorism, fraud, money laundering, identity theft, hacking, adoption of BYOD services and growth of e-commerce, which the industries use to connect with their customers, leaving these customers into risks of data theft are some of the driving factors of the market.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Social Media Security market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Social Media Security industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), Symantec (US), Micro Focus (UK), CA Technologies (US), ZeroFOX (US), RiskIQ (US), SolarWinds (US), Digital Shadows (US), Proofpoint (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (US), KnowBe4 (US), Hootsuite (Canada), Centrify (US), Social Hub (Europe), Brandle (US), DigitalStakeout (US), Bowline Security (US), Social Sentinel (US), SecureMySocial (US), Hueya (US), CSC (US), CoNetrix (US), Crisp Thinking (UK), and CrowdControlHQ (UK).



The Social Media Security industry is segmented into:



Security types type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Web security

Application security

Endpoint security

Network security

Cloud security



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Solution

Monitoring

Threat intelligence simulation

Risk management

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services



Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and defense

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail

Travel and hospitality

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Media and entertainment

Education

Others (automotive, and energy and utilities)



Regional Outlook of Social Media Security Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Social Media Security market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Social Media Security industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Social Media Security industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Social Media Security market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Social Media Security industry



Radical Features of the Social Media Security Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Social Media Security market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Social Media Security industry.



