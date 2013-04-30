Global Social TV Market to Grow at a CAGR of 39.6 Percent over the Period 2012-2016 - Industry Share,Size,Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Social TV market to grow at a CAGR of 39.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of social media. The Global Social TV market has also been witnessing the growth in the Gamification market. However, the difficulty in validating underlying benefits of social TV could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Social TV Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EU, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Social TV market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GoMiso Inc., SnappyTV, Viggle Inc., and Zeebox Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ConnecTV, IntoNow, CBS Connect, TVPlus, WatchWith, Never.no, Fango, iView, Jump-in, Arktan Inc., Beyond TV, Bibop, Bluefin Labs, Connected Sports Ventures, Fanvibe, Fanwave, Fav.tv, Kaibi, Kandian, Matcha, Mobovivo, Networked Insights, Philo, ScreenTribe, Shazam, SocialGuide, SocialSamba, theChanner, Trendrr, TVDinner, TvTak, yap.TV, and Zapitano.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



