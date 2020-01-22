Global Sodium Chlorite Market to Reach the Value of US$ 318.25 Mn by 2025 End

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- A new report published by QY Research titled, "Global Sodium Chlorite Market Insights, Forecast to 2025," presents in-depth market analysis and growth prospects of the global Sodium Chlorite market. The valuation of the global Sodium Chlorite market was US$ 198.3 Mn in 2018 and is likely to attain the value of US$ 318.2 Mn by the end of 2025. The global Sodium Chlorite market is likely to register a robust CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.



Key Factors Supporting Market Growth



Pulp and paper industry: Sodium chlorite has increasing application in bleaching process resulting in high demand for the chemical



Water Treatment: Increasing concern of polluted water has led to largescale water purification. Sodium chloride is often added to soften hard water in some cases apart from its largescale application in water treatment



Health-care Industry: Sodium chlorite has applications in hospitals and operation theatres as a disinfectant and anti-microbial agent. The chemical is also used in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is likely to offer new avenues in the drugs and pharmaceutical industry



Water Treatment – A Solution for Clean Water to Boost the Growth of Sodium Chlorite Market



The application segment is divided into textile applications, water treatment, metal surface treatment, pulp application, and others. The traditional purification of water requires usage of chlorine, which is potentially harmful leading to increasing demand for sodium chlorite in water treatment. This has offered a better solution for industries and the commercials sector, to access clean water in large quantities. Increasing demand in water treatment industry is likely to propel the growth of the application segment. The type segment is divided into solid sodium chlorite and liquid sodium chlorite.



China - A Major Exporter in the Asia-Pacific Region



Growing pulp and paper industry along with the health-care sector in the Asia-Pacific region has resulted in increased usage of sodium chlorite. China contributes to the high production of the chemical due to low labor cost, availability of land, and favorable government rules. China is a major exporter of sodium chlorite due to the presence of several small and medium manufacturers in the domestic as well as the international market.



Huge concern regarding clean water in North America has led to largescale adoption of water purification. This has impelled the usage of sodium chlorite in water treatment boosting the growth of the regional market.



Quality & Product Pricing: Primary Emphasis of the Market Players



Manufacturers are keen to offer sodium chlorite in both liquid and solid grade with a focus on quality and product pricing to gain a significant consumer base. Some of the key players operating in the market are RECO, Oxy Chem, Ercros, Shree Chlorates, Shandong Gaoyuan, Gaomi Kaixuan, Lianyungang Xingang, Dongying Shengya, Gaomi Hoyond, Shandong Xinyu, Gaomi Dengshun, and Gaomi Yongkang.



