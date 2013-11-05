Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Sodium Sulfate Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Sodium Sulfate market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in production from the Middle East and the APAC region. The Global Sodium Sulfate market has also been witnessing the emergence of China as a leading producer. However, the increase in demand for liquid detergents could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Sodium Sulfate Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers China, Europe and Russia, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Sodium Sulfate market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are AkzoNobel N.V., Alkim Alkali Kimya AS, Elementis plc, Lenzing AG, and Sirocco Mining Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Ako Kasei Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Atul Ltd., Bio-Lab Ltd., Chemische Fabrik Lehrte, China NaFine Group International Co. Ltd., Cooper Natural Resources Inc., Crimidesa S.A., Daurala Organics Ltd., Exide Technologies, FMC Corp., FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., J.M Huber Corp., Jost Chemical Inc., INDSPEC Chemical Corp., Industrias Penoles S.A. De C.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Minera de Santa Marta S.A., Multi Organics Pvt Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Panreac Quimica SA, Perstorp AB, PT. Indo-Bharat Rayon, Rhodia SA, RIFA Co. Ltd., Sankyo Kasei Co. Ltd, Saskatchewan Minerals Inc., Searles Valley Minerals Inc., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Sulquisa S.A., The Doe Run Co., The Egyptian Salts and Minerals Co., Xuzhou Dayang Chemical Co. Ltd., and ZEOX Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



AkzoNobel N.V., Alkim Alkali Kimya AS, Elementis plc, Lenzing AG, Sirocco Mining Inc., Ako Kasei Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Atul Ltd., Bio-Lab Ltd., Chemische Fabrik Lehrte, China NaFine Group International Co. Ltd., Cooper Natural Resources Inc., Crimidesa S.A., Daurala Organics Ltd., Exide Technologies, FMC Corp., FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., J.M Huber Corp., Jost Chemical Inc., INDSPEC Chemical Corp., Industrias Penoles S.A. De C.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Minera de Santa Marta S.A., Multi Organics Pvt Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Panreac Quimica SA, Perstorp AB, PT. Indo-Bharat Rayon, Rhodia SA, RIFA Co. Ltd., Sankyo Kasei Co. Ltd, Saskatchewan Minerals Inc., Searles Valley Minerals Inc., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Sulquisa S.A., The Doe Run Co., The Egyptian Salts and Minerals Co., Xuzhou Dayang Chemical Co. Ltd., and ZEOX Corp.



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