Global Sodium Sulfate Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Sodium Sulfate Market 2012 – 2016



Global Sodium Sulfate market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in production from the Middle East and the APAC region. The Global Sodium Sulfate market has also been witnessing the emergence of China as a leading producer. However, the increase in demand for liquid detergents could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Visit Complete Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-sodium-sulfate-market-2012-2016



Global Sodium Sulfate Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers China, Europe and Russia, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Sodium Sulfate market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AkzoNobel N.V., Alkim Alkali Kimya AS, Elementis plc, Lenzing AG, and Sirocco Mining Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report are Ako Kasei Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Atul Ltd., Bio-Lab Ltd., Chemische Fabrik Lehrte, China NaFine Group International Co. Ltd., Cooper Natural Resources Inc., Crimidesa S.A., Daurala Organics Ltd., Exide Technologies, FMC Corp., FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., J.M Huber Corp., Jost Chemical Inc., INDSPEC Chemical Corp., Industrias Penoles S.A. De C.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Minera de Santa Marta S.A., Multi Organics Pvt Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Panreac Quimica SA, Perstorp AB, PT. Indo-Bharat Rayon, Rhodia SA, RIFA Co. Ltd., Sankyo Kasei Co. Ltd, Saskatchewan Minerals Inc., Searles Valley Minerals Inc., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Sulquisa S.A., The Doe Run Co., The Egyptian Salts and Minerals Co., Xuzhou Dayang Chemical Co. Ltd., and ZEOX Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To Download Sample Report Visit:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178229



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global Sodium Sulfate Market

6.1.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast in Revenue

6.3 Market Size and Forecast in Volume

6.4 Five Forces Analysis

7. Leading Producers of Sodium Sulfate

7.1 Leading Producers of Sodium Sulfate 2012

8. Leading Consumers of Sodium Sulfate

8.1 Leading Consumers of Sodium Sulfate 2012

9. Market Segmentation by Type of Source

9.1 Synthetic Sodium Sulfate

9.2 Natural Sodium Sulfate

9.3 Global Sodium Sulfate Market Segmentation by Type of Source 2012

9.4 Global Sodium Sulfate Market Segmentation by Type of Source 2012-2016

9.5 Global Synthetic Sodium Sulfate Market

9.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.6 Global Natural Sodium Sulfate Market

9.6.1 Market Size and Forecast



Latest Reports:



Global OSS BSS Market 2012 - 2016

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-oss-bss-market-2012-2016



Global OSS BSS market to grow at a CAGR of 16.39 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing customer base. The Global OSS BSS market has also been witnessing a shift from multiple platforms to a common platform. However, the short life cycle of the product could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178228



Global OSS BSS market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, the APAC and EMEA regions, and the rest of the world; it also covers the Global OSS BSS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Accenture, Amdocs Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nokia Solutions and Networks.



Global Ammunition Market 2012 - 2016

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-ammunition-market-2012-2016



Global Ammunition market to grow at a CAGR of 0.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in global defense budgets. The Global Ammunition market has also been witnessing the increase in R&D. However, the increase in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178223



Global Ammunition Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa; it also covers the Global Ammunition market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alliant Techsystems Inc., BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corp., and Nexter Group.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Peters Cartridge Co., Wolf Performance Ammunition, Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos, and Olin Corp.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog:http://bccresearchreports.blogspot.com

FaceBook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearchreports.biz