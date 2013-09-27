Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Soft Contact Lens market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Soft Contact Lens market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of product bundling strategy. However, the lower durability of soft contact lens could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Soft Contact Lens market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., CooperVision Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abbott Medical Optics Inc., All Pro Intraocular Lens Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International SA, Hoya Corp., Hydrogel Vision Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Medennium Inc., and SynergEyes Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142850/global-soft-contact-lens-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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