Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2012 – 2016



Global Soft Contact Lens market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Soft Contact Lens market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of product bundling strategy. However, the lower durability of soft contact lens could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Soft Contact Lens market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., CooperVision Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abbott Medical Optics Inc., All Pro Intraocular Lens Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International SA, Hoya Corp., Hydrogel Vision Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Medennium Inc., and SynergEyes Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Global Soft Contact Lens Market Segmentation by Category



8. Global Soft Contact Lens Market Segmentation by Replacement Therapy



9. Global Soft Contact Lens Market Segmentation by Material Type



10. Geographical Segmentation



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11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



17. Trends and their Impact



18. Vendor Landscape



19. Key Vendor Analysis



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