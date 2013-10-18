Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2012 - 2016: Industrial Survey Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Global Soft Contact Lens market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Soft Contact Lens market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of product bundling strategy. However, the lower durability of soft contact lens could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Soft Contact Lens market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., CooperVision Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abbott Medical Optics Inc., All Pro Intraocular Lens Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International SA, Hoya Corp., Hydrogel Vision Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Medennium Inc., and SynergEyes Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Global Soft Contact Lens Market Segmentation by Category

7.1 Global Soft Contact Lens Market by Sphere Lens

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Global Soft Contact Lens Market by Toric Lens

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Soft Contact Lens Market by Multifocal Lens

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Global Soft Contact Lens Market Segmentation by Replacement Therapy



9. Global Soft Contact Lens Market Segmentation by Material Type



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