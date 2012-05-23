Global Soft Drink & Bottled Water Manufacturing - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from IBISWorld: "Global Soft Drink & Bottled Water Manufacturing"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- The Global Soft Drink & Bottled Water Manufacturing industry produces bottled, tinned and canned beverages for human consumption. Finished soft drinks and bottled waters are sold to grocery product wholesalers, retailers and export markets. This industry comprises establishments engaged in one or more of the following: manufacturing carbonated soft drinks; purifying and bottling water; and manufacturing functional beverages, such as energy and sports drinks.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Groupe Danone, Nestle SA, Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company S.A., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Drinks: Global Industry Guide
- Global Soft Drinks Market to 2014
- Global Soft Drinks Market to 2013
- The Global Bottled Water Report - 2010
- Innovations in Soft Drinks: Opportunities in detox, anti-energy and appetite suppressing drinks
- Global Soft drinks to 2012
- Consumers' Hot And Soft Drink Preferences: New Trends & Future Perspectives
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Brazil