Global Softswitch Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Softswitch market to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduced risk of vendor lock-in. The Global Softswitch market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for mobile softswitches. However, the high cost of VoIP phones could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Softswitch Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Softswitch market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc, Genband Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Sonus Neworks Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Nokia Siemens Networks, ZTE Corp., Metaswitch Networks, Dialogic Inc., Cisco Systems Corp., and Italtel Inc.



