Global Software Configuration Management Market Will Reach CAGR of 7.31% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Software Configuration Management market to grow at a CAGR of 7.31 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand of risk management. The Global Software Configuration Management market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of software configuration management solutions among SMBs. However, the lack of transparency of SLAs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Software Configuration Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions, it also covers the Global Software Configuration Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are CA Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Serena Software Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Accurev Inc., Aldon Inc., Borland Software Corp., McCabe & Associates Inc., MKS Inc., Perforce Software Inc., Quest Software Inc., VA Software, and Visible Systems Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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