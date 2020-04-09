Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- The global software-defined data center market is likely to witness a flourishing period of growth in the forthcoming timeframe. Increasing demand for resource pooling, data integrity, predictability, resiliency and virtualization is expected to drive industry demand over the forecast time period.



Rising dominance of cloud services and constant growth in consumer and business applications across the world is also accelerating the industry growth. Meanwhile, growing trends of online shopping, social networking and video streaming are further boosting the data generation.



The deployment of software-defined data centers, or SDDC, enables data center virtualization and hybrid cloud extensibility. SDDC is basically a paradigm shift from a hardware-centric data center to a more virtualized data center. Growing need for enhanced IT agility, lower operational costs and reduced capital expenditure among IT companies is fueling software-defined data center market trends.



SDDC solutions act as a holistic option for IT organizations by ensuring uninterrupted availability of data, services and applications even during downtime. Growing adoption of server virtualization and cloud computing services has led to a tremendous shift in the way cloud computing services are being deployed, managed and scaled in order to garner the same benefits from their networks. Rising data virtualization needs will bolster software-defined data center market outlook.



Increasing dominance of cloud-based services due to expanding reliance on cloud computing will prove to be the major factor proliferating the software-defined data center market growth. Cloud services are prominently used across a range of business as well as consumer applications. Emerging trends of online shopping, video streaming and social networking have led to the generation of massive amounts of data, which creates a strong need for reliable SDDC solutions.



Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of IT convergence and cloud services. The growth is driven by its capabilities to provide enterprise-wide array of resources that can be utilized to automate, orchestrate, and scale & support their operations. The growing demand for cloud computing is expected to change the dynamics of data center infrastructure by offering enhanced scalability, improved flexibility, and programmability by the virtualizing model.



Major software-defined data center market leaders are investing heavily in their R&D capabilities to enhance their service abilities, ensuring lower CapEx and OpEx for end-user firms. These SDDC market players are collaborating with local players to expand their market presence by serving unserved & underserved markets. This will help these industry players to strengthen their market position.



