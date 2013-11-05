Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Software Defined Data Center market to grow at a CAGR of 97.48 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for cloud computing. The Global Software Defined Data Center market has also been witnessing the increasing growth of structured and unstructured data. However, the uncertainty in the market due to early adoption stages of SDDC could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Software Defined Data Center Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Software Defined Data Center market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., NEC Corp., and VMware Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Adara Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., AT&T Inc., Big Switch Networks Inc., Broadcom Corp., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Chipstart LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Embrane Inc., Enterasys Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Google Inc., Infoblox Inc., Intel Corp., IP Infusion, Juniper Networks Inc., Linerate Systems, Metaswitch Networks, Midokura, Netgear Inc., Netronome Systems Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Pertino Networks, Pica8 Inc., Plexxi Inc., PLUMgrid Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Varmour Networks Inc., Vello Systems, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vyatta Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and at what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., NEC Corp., and VMware Inc., Adara Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., AT&T Inc., Big Switch Networks Inc., Broadcom Corp., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Chipstart LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Embrane Inc., Enterasys Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Google Inc., Infoblox Inc., Intel Corp., IP Infusion, Juniper Networks Inc., Linerate Systems, Metaswitch Networks, Midokura, Netgear Inc., Netronome Systems Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Pertino Networks, Pica8 Inc., Plexxi Inc., PLUMgrid Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Varmour Networks Inc., Vello Systems, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vyatta Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145425/global-software-defined-data-center-sddc-market-2014-2018.html

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