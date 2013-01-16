Global Software-Defined Networking Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Software-defined Networking market to grow at a CAGR of 151.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing virtualization in network environments. The Software-defined Networking market has also been witnessing the technological awareness through the Open Networking Foundation. However, the uncertainty in the market due to it being the early adoption stages of SDN could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Software-defined Networking Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Software Defined Networking market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and NEC Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ATandT Inc., Broadcom Corp., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Enterasys Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Extreme Networks Inc., Infoblox Inc., Intel Corp., IP Infusion, Juniper Networks Inc., Metaswitch Networks, Netgear Inc., Netronome Systems Inc., NTT Communications Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Google Inc., VMware Inc., Adara Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Big Switch Networks Inc., Chipstart LLC, Cumulus Networks Inc., Embrane Inc., Linerate Systems, Midokura, Nicira Networks Inc., Pertino Networks, Pica8 Inc., Plexxi Inc., PLUMgrid Inc., Varmour Networks Inc., Vello Systems, and Vyatta Inc.



