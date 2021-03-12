DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Software Defined Perimeter Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



Some of the major factors that are contributing to the growth of the global software defined perimeter market size include the increasing adoption of cloud technology and the rising need for scalable and programmable security architecture. The introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the emergence of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) trends are further driving the market growth. Software defined perimeter (SNP) enables small organizations to provide controllable, protected, and reactive access to networked systems. It is cheaper and easier to deploy SDP as compared to other fire and other technologies. SNP prevents several forms of attacks such as Man-in-the-Middle (MITM), Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Server Query, and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT). Various companies are deploying Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) and Virtual Point-to-Point (VPN) for the management of the global supply chain.



The presence of several leading companies, which include Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet Inc., Intel Corporation, and other companies, are supporting the market growth. Cisco Systems, Inc., announced to produce next generation and hyperconnected car. Thus, the growing focus of global giants is another factor that is propelling the growth of the software defines perimeter market share in terms of revenue.



Software Defined Perimeter Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

- Cisco Systems

- Palo Alto Networks

- Intel Corporation

- Fortinet, Inc.

- Akamai Technologies

- Okta

- Proofpoint

- Verizon

- Cato Networks



Component Segment Drivers



Based on the component, security compliance and policy management is expected to witness a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The SPD solution offers centralized security compliance and policy management solutions by automating the entire security compliance and policy management process deployed via appliances, software, and hosted SaaS. It saves money and time and increases productivity by enabling the businesses to focus on major tasks.



Deployment Mode Segment Drivers



Based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud systems utilize the technology in an efficient way and enables easy sharing of infrastructure through users and offices. It offers higher scalability and reduces the cost of implementation, which is further surging the segment growth.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This region is the most advanced region in terms of security technology adoption and infrastructure. Moreover, the rising adoption of software defined perimeter, especially among large organizations as they offer higher performance, better efficiency, and avoid data insecurity during heavy traffic network.



Software Defined Perimeter Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Component:



- Solutions

- Services



Segmentation by Connectivity:



- Controller

- Gateway

- End Point



Segmentation by Deployment Mode:



- On-Premises

- Cloud



Segmentation by Organization Size:



- Large Enterprises

- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Segmentation by User Type:



- Government and Defense

- IT and Telecom

- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare

- Retail and Ecommerce

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



