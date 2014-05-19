Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Software Defined Radios Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Software Defined Radios

SDR refers to those types of user radios which, with the help of software, can offer flexibility and interoperability to the system. Such radios are capable of transmitting and receiving a wide spectrum of frequency.When the information from the source is changed to a digital format, all general normal radio activity can be performed by software-driven automated functions. The embedded software can help in the dynamic selection of the communication channel and hence optimizes the tactical information system.

Analysts forecast the Global Software Defined Radios market will grow at a CAGR of 11.18 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Software Defined Radios market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the annual revenue generated from sales of SDR solutions including network infrastructure, user devices and terminals, and services to the Defense, Commercial, and Homeland Security sectors. In addition, it includes the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Software Defined Radios market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Global Software Defined Radios Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Software Defined Radios market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

BAE Systems plc

Harris Corp.

SAAB AB

Thales Communication Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



Datasoft Corp.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Indra Sistemas SA

ITT Corp.

L3 Communications Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Viasat Inc.



Key Market Driver

Demand for Digital Technology.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Cross Border Security Issues.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Number of Digital Users.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems plc, Harris Corp., SAAB AB , Thales Communication Inc., Datasoft Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA , ITT Corp., L3 Communications Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., Rockwell Collins Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Viasat Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155795/global-software-defined-radios-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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