Global Software License Management Market Will Grow at CAGR of 10.12% by 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Software License Management market to grow at a CAGR of 10.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased usage of SaaS. The Global License Management market has also been witnessing the virtualization of desktops. However, the issues pertaining to data security and privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Software License Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Software License Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Flexera Software Ltd., Reprise Software Inc., SafeNet Inc., and Wibu-Systems AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Agilis Software, Inish Tech., Modus Link Glbal Solutions Inc., and Pace plc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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