Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Software Testing Services Market in BFSI Sector 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Software Testing Services market in BFSI sector to grow at a CAGR of 6.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce operational time and cost. The Global Software Testing Services market in BFSI sector has also been witnessing a shift from on-premise software testing to cloud-based software testing. However, lack of data control in outsourced services could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Software Testing Services Market in BFSI sector 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the landscape of the Global Software Testing Services market in BFSI sector and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Accenture plc, Capgemini SA, IBM Corp., and Wipro Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Computer Sciences Corp., Groupe Steria SA, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Hexaware Technologies, Infosys Ltd., ITC Infotech India Ltd., Logica plc, Micro Focus International plc, Software Quality Systems AG, TCS Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Thinksoft Global Services Ltd., and UST Global.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Accenture plc, Capgemini SA, IBM Corp., and Wipro Ltd.; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Computer Sciences Corp., Groupe Steria SA, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Hexaware Technologies, Infosys Ltd., ITC Infotech India Ltd., Logica plc, Micro Focus International plc, Software Quality Systems AG, TCS Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Thinksoft Global Services Ltd., and UST Global.



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