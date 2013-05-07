Global Software Testing System Integrator and Services Market: Industry Analysis, Trends and Growth Drivers 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Software Testing System Integrator Market



Global Software Testing System Integrator market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-software-testing-system-integrator-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 21.15 percent over the period 2012-;2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased availability of testing applications. The Global Software Testing System Integrator market has also been witnessing the shift in focus toward cloud-based testing. However, the difficulty in protecting intellectual property could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Software Testing System Integrator market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Software Testing System Integrator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=167365&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Software Testing Services Market



Global Software Testing Services market(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-software-testing-services-market-2011-2015-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 5.16 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction in operational time and cost. The Global Software Testing Services market has also been witnessing a shifting focus toward cloud-based testing. Moreover, the shortage of skilled labor could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Software Testing Services Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Software Testing Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=144295&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us