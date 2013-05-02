Global Software Testing System Integrator Market 2012 - 2016 - Worldwide Industry Share,Growth,Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Software Testing System Integrator market to grow at a CAGR of 21.15 percent over the period 2012-;2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased availability of testing applications. The Global Software Testing System Integrator market has also been witnessing the shift in focus toward cloud-based testing. However, the difficulty in protecting intellectual property could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Software Testing System Integrator market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Software Testing System Integrator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Accenture plc, Capgemini S.A., TCS Ltd., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are: Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, CGI (Logica plc), HP Co., Software Quality Systems AG, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Amdocs Ltd, Computer Sciences Corp, Atos S.A., and UST Global Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



