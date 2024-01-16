Global Soil Amendments Market Poised to Reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- In accordance with the research report titled "Soil Amendments Market by Type (Organic, Inorganic), Soil Type (Sand, Loam, Clay, Silt), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027," the global soil amendments market is currently valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a robust CAGR of 11.0%. The market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 6.0 Billion by 2027.



Download PDF Brochure



Key Findings:



Driving Forces for Growth:



The soil amendments market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by the easy availability of raw materials, a strong market demand for organic farming focusing on high-value crops, and increasing concerns related to soil health. The critical role of healthy soil in supporting crop growth and productivity underscores the market's importance.

Benefits of Soil Amendments:



Soil amendments, which enhance various physical properties of the soil such as water retention, permeability, and soil structure, are integral to sustainable agriculture. Farmers are increasingly adopting these amendments to improve soil health and reduce reliance on conventional synthetic fertilizers.

Shift towards Organic Farming:



Rising awareness among farmers about the adverse effects of synthetic fertilizers has led to a shift toward organic farming. The preference for organic amendments that increase soil organic matter and improve physical structure is on the rise, aligning with the demand for organic food products and high-value crops.

European Market Dynamics:



Europe, with small farms practicing intensive farming, is projected to reach USD 1,682.3 million during the forecast period. The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) emphasizes soil management, driving the need for environmentally friendly and economical soil amendment products. The utilization of organic wastes as amendments is gaining traction, addressing concerns about soil degradation and fostering eco-friendly alternatives.



Market Drivers:



The strong market demand for organic food products and high-value crops, coupled with regulatory emphasis on soil protection policies, are key drivers in Europe. The region's commitment to minimizing the negative environmental impact of chemical fertilizers further fuels the demand for soil amendments.



Make an Inquiry



Key Players:



Key players in the global soil amendments market include BASF SE (Germany), UPL Limited (India), FMC Corporation (US), Adama (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), and Evonik Industries (Germany).

In summary, the global soil amendments market is witnessing substantial growth driven by a global shift towards sustainable agriculture practices, increasing awareness about soil health, and the rising demand for organic farming. Europe, in particular, is emerging as a significant market player due to its focus on environmentally friendly soil management policies and the adoption of organic amendments to address soil degradation concerns.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441