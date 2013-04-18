Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Sol-Gel Product Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Sol-Gel Product market to grow at a CAGR of 7.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for sol-gel derived coating and thin films for electronic devices. The Global Sol-Gel Product market has also been witnessing the increase in focus toward Rand D activities. However, increase in prices of sol-gel derived productscould pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Sol-Gel Product Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers Global Sol-Gel Product market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this market space include namely 3M Co., Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies S.A., and TAASI Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report: Cleveland Crystals Inc., Chemat Technology Inc., ENKI Technologies LLC, Hybrid Glass Technologies Inc., Inotek Inc., MarkeTech International Inc., Prinz optics GmbH, and other local and regional companies.

