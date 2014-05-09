Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Solar PV Backsheet Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Solar PV Backsheets

A solar backsheet is used as the outer most layer of a solar PV module. It protects the inner components such as PV cells and electrical components. Due to their dielectric properties, backsheets can act as electric insulators for power-generating modules.

Analysts forecast the Global Solar PV Backsheet market will grow at a CAGR of 15 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

Global Solar PV Backsheet Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA region, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Solar PV Backsheet market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA



Key Vendors

Coveme SpA

Krempel GmbH

Madico Inc.

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Other Prominent Vendors



3M

Bekaert Specialty Films

Dunmore Corp.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

Flexcon

Hangzhou First PV Material Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Isovoltaic

SFC Co. Ltd.

SKC Co. Ltd.

Skultuna Flexible AB

Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd.

Toppan Printing



Key Market Driver

Growing Solar Energy Consumption.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Limited Product Differentiation.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Rapid Technological Advancements.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Coveme SpA, Krempel GmbH, Madico Inc., Toyo Aluminium K.K., 3M, Bekaert Specialty Films, Dunmore Corp., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Flexcon, Hangzhou First PV Material Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Isovoltaic, SFC Co. Ltd., SKC Co. Ltd., Skultuna Flexible AB, Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd., Toppan Printing



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154141/global-solar-pv-backsheet-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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