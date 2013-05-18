Fast Market Research recommends "Global Solar PV Industry at Crossroads - Inventory Pileup, Trade Dispute, Frequent Incentives Cuts and Pressurized Margins Characterized the Solar PV Market" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- Global solar industry is now at cross roads and now shaping into a big industry. The current global solar power market can be characterized by solar module inventory pileup, intense trade disputes among countries, frequent incentives cuts, falling prices of solar module, pressurized margins of manufacturer and fierce competition among others.
When the supply of modules from the manufacturers exceeds market demand, it reflects in their inventory levels. The inventory levels tend to increase due to a decrease in sales. This decrease in sales is mainly due to fragile demand, which in turn creates a fall in module prices. PV module prices fell by 10% from Q3 2011 to Q2 2012. The top 10 module companies accounted for more than 40% of the global share in 2012. Five out of these 10 module manufacturer companies are based in China.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Solar energy has an important role to play in the evolving global energy mix. Over the last decade, solar has become an important alternative in planning for the future of the global electrical power sector. Globally, electricity generated from solar is already providing clean, safe and reliable power to millions of homes and businesses.
Scope
The report analyses the key ongoing trends in solar PV industry which in turn characterized this industry broadly. This analysis provides an insight to a reader on -
- How and why solar module inventory has increased?
- Insight on Inventory level of key solar player
- Insight on over supply of module in Global solar PV market and its impacts
- Insight on module prices trends
- Insight on average selling price of key solar player
- Insight on dumping, anti-dumping measures and impacts
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report gives the reader the understanding of driving forces in solar PV industry globally.
- The report provides insight on inventory levels, module prices trend, and dumping and anti dumping war among the key solar PV market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Solar Power Market by PV, CSP Technologies by Installations, Price, Cost, Trade Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Solar PV in Japan, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar PV Inverters - Global Market Size, Price Analysis, Regulations and Competitive Analysis to 2020
- Solar PV in Canada, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar PV in Mexico, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar Photovoltaic (PV), 2012 - Global Market Size, Market Share, Average Price, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020
- Solar PV in India, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar PV in the US, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar PV in China, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar PV in Italy, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles