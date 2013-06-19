Global Solar PV Market Outlook in 2013 Â?? Consolidation and Downstream Integration by Upstream Companies

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Solar PV Market Outlook in 2013 Consolidation and Downstream Integration by Upstream Companies market report to its offering

The solar Photovoltaic (PV) industry will attempt to stabilize in 2013. Moreover, this year will be characterized by the consolidation and downstream integration of solar PV upstream companies, which will help to decrease the excess inventory of modules in the market. Companies will work to reduce costs and expand their presence across the PV value chain. The market is expected to see high investment in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by low-cost equipment manufacturers and policy support. China will see more installations than other major markets such as Germany, the US and Italy. Countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Algeria and Jordon are upcoming solar power markets.



The rapid emergence of PV players with huge production capacities has pushed solar module suppliers to sell their modules at lower prices. A decline in module prices is expected in 2013 and in such an environment, strong financial support for companies with adequate cash is an essential factor for survival. PV companies with a diversified market presence will have an advantage over companies with limited market focus.



- The scope of the report covers analysis on expected trends in Solar PV market for 2013.

- It covres the demand-supply, dumping and antidumping measures and its impacts in global solar PV market in details.

- This report also covers the commentries on various solar PV market.



- The report provides an outlook on demand, supply, pricing and key markets for solar PV power in 2013.

- It provides demand and supply side analysis provides insights on expected trends in solar PV power market in 2013.



