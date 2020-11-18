Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- The global solar tracker market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Solar Tracker Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)), By Movement (Single Axis, Dual Axis), By Application (Utility, Non-Utility) And Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other solar tracker market trends.



List of Top Key Players Mentioned:



NEXTracker

Array Technologies

Soltec

Arctech Solar

Convert Italia

PV Hardware

STI Norland

NClave

Ideematec

Solar Steel

SunPower

Scorpius Trackers

Exosun

Sun Action Trackers



"Mecasolar, Trina Solar, and Other Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Advantage by Tactical Acquisitions and Investments"



Mecasolar, a designer and manufacturer of innovative solar trackers, based in Spain, announced its agreement with Cobra Group, door-to-door selling and marketing company, headquartered in China, in April 2019. The agreement was signed with the aim to supply 186 MW of solar trackers for an upcoming photovoltaic project that will be built by the ACS subsidiary in Escatron, located in Zaragoza. Trina Solar, a global leading provider for smart energy solution and PV module, based in China, announced in May 2018 that it has acquired NClave Renewables, a developer, producer, and installer of solar trackers, headquartered in Spain. This acquisition is one of the latest long-term investments that will boost the global solar trackers market growth. NClave Renewables will be able to present its solar products at the global market, including China.



NClave Renewables had been shipping their products in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. But the company has its offices across the globe, in countries, such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Australia, and South America. Previously, in January 2018, three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturing companies, namely, Neo Solar Power, Solartech, and Gintech, announced that they will be merging to form a new company named United Renewable Energy Co. For more than ten years, all three companies have been involved in the production of solar modules, silicon wafer, power grid, solar cell, and other similar solar energy chains.



Regional Analysis for Solar Tracker Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



