Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

[This is report is upcoming for publication on September 20th, 2013]



Analysts forecast the Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 7.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction in CO2 emission. The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market has also been witnessing an increasing number of regulations in the market. However, the difficulty in maintaining a stable high operational temperature could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Acumentrics, Bloom Energy Server, Fuel Cell Energy Inc., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd., Ceres Power, Delphi SOFC Technology, Elcogen AS, Hexis AG, Protonex, Roll-Royce Fuel Cell System Ltd., SOFC Power S.p.A., Staxera-Sunfire, Topsoe Fuel Cell, Ultra Electonics AMI, and WATT Fuel Cell Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142366/global-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-2012-2016.html