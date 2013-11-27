Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market Will Grow at CAGR of 7.34% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 7.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction in CO2 emission. The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market has also been witnessing an increasing number of regulations in the market. However, the difficulty in maintaining a stable high operational temperature could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Acumentrics, Bloom Energy Server, Fuel Cell Energy Inc., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd., Ceres Power, Delphi SOFC Technology, Elcogen AS, Hexis AG, Protonex, Roll-Royce Fuel Cell System Ltd., SOFC Power S.p.A., Staxera-Sunfire, Topsoe Fuel Cell, Ultra Electonics AMI, and WATT Fuel Cell Corp.



Browse Other Reports By Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports -



Smart Grid Market in China 2012-2016



Smart Grid market in China (http://www.researchmoz.us/smart-grid-market-in-china-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 28.30 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for grid connecting and management systems. The Smart Grid market in China has also been witnessing the increasing environmental concern. However, the increased exposure to cyber attack could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Smart Energy Meter Market 2012-2016



Global Smart Energy Meter market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-smart-energy-meter-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 24.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the accuracy of billing after the installation of a smart energy meter. The Global Smart Energy Meter market has also been witnessing increasing interest by regulatory authorities. However, lack of industry standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market 2012-2016



Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased advantages of UV disinfection. The Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market has also been witnessing an increase in industrialization. However, the development of electronic ballast could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2012-2016



Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 10.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing price of purchasing and using fresh water. The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market has also been witnessing an increased water demand, leading to a major gap between water demand and supply. However, the lack of infrastructure in the Wastewater Treatment industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Electrically Actuated Control Valve Market 2012-2016



Global Electrically Actuated Control Valve market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-electrically-actuated-control-valve-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 13.35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the renovation of existing industrial plants. The market has also been witnessing an increased outsourcing of manufacturing activities to the APAC region. However, the need for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Water Desalination Market 2012-2016



Global Water Desalination market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-water-desalination-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 9.51 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for safe water. The Global Water Desalination market has also been witnessing increased governmental initiatives in the Water industry. However, the possibility of water desalination putting the ocean ecosystem at risk could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/