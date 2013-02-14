Global Solid State Thin Film Battery, Printed Battery, and Smarter Computing Market 2012 to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Solid State Thin Film Battery, Printed Battery, and Smarter Computing Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012-2018. The 2012 study has 530 pages, 175 tables and figures.



Thin film battery market driving forces include creating business inflection by delivering technology that supports entirely new capabilities. Sensor networks are creating demand for thin film solid state devices. Vendors doubled revenue and almost tripled production volume from first quarter. Multiple customers are moving into production with innovative products after successful trials.



A strong business pipeline has emerged with customer activity in all target markets. Vendors report full-year revenue more than doubled in 2011.



Infinite Power Solutions IPS has moved beyond R&D and commenced operations on the world\'s first high-volume production line for TFBs in Littleton, Colorado. Infinite Power Solutions, Inc. (IPS), a privately-held venture backed technology company near Denver, Colorado, is the global leader in developing and manufacturing solid-state, rechargeable thin-film batteries (TFBs) for micro-electronics applications. Thin film battery technology technical approaches differ.



